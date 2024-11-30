Celtic's surprise transfer link with £150k per week man and why incomings may hinge on midfield ace
Celtic have been linked with Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen as the transfer rumour mill cranks up ahead of the window opening in a month’s time.
Scottish Premiership clubs will be able to bolster their squads for the second half of the season come January 1 and while champions Celtic appear in a strong position, manager Brendan Rodgers will no doubt be looking at ways to reinforce his playing pool.
It has been claimed by Football Insider that Manchester United’s experienced midfielder Eriksen has emerged as a target for Celtic, with the 32-year-old expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires.
United are under new management after the arrival of Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag earlier this month and Eriksen started in the Portuguese’s first Premier League match last week against Ipswich Town.
But given Eriksen’s age and Amorim’s need to get high earners off the books to facilitate his own transfer plans, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Internazionale man could be one member of the Reds’ squad that could be allowed to leave in January, although whether Celtic would become seriously interested remains to be seen.
Rodgers will be aware of Eriksen’s vision and creativity, but he already has a number of midfielders at his disposal, with Arne Engels, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan all vying for places in the Celtic first-team.
There is also the issue of wages. Eriksen is reported to be on a weekly salary in the region of £150,000 per week. Celtic’s bank balance may look healthy - but such a figure is way outside of their wage structure.
Eriksen will be aware of Celtic’s stature - even more so because his long-time Denmark international teammate Kasper Schmeichel is currently in goal for the Parkhead side.
Nevertheless, a new midfielder will only become a priority position should interest from England and Germany in Hatate solidify at the start of next year. Enquiries were made to Celtic for the Japanese over the summer window, but with Matt O’Riley’s exit to Brighton and Hove Albion, the club’s hierarchy were unwilling to let two of their most prized players leave at the same time.
In terms of other exits, there is likely to be much talk surrounding Celtic’s in-form German forward Nicolas Kuhn, who has been one of the team’s most prolific contributors. On a long-term contracts until 2029, it would take a substantial fee to even open discussions on a transfer. Clubs in England are again said to be monitoring the ex-Rapid Vienna player.
