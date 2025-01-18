Celtic's slight afflictions remain despite Brendan Rodgers' continual love affair

Holders defeat Kilmarnock but ruthlessness still lacking

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen not out for Brendan Rodgers. The Celtic manager's love affair with the Scottish Cup continues, although his unblemished record was put in slight jeopardy in an entertaining fourth-round encounter with Kilmarnock.

Across two spells, Rodgers has won every single tie he has presided over in this competition. Open it up to the League Cup too and it's only one defeat in 34 knockout contests. The only team to land a blow? Kilmarnock, the visitors to Celtic Park on this crisp January evening in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A repeat of Killie's win in August 2023 never felt truly likely but Derek McInnes' men gave it a good shot. The Ayrshire side deserve credit for recovering from the loss of their goalkeeper Robby McCrorie after just 22 seconds, who injured his eye in a jolting collision with Nicolas Kuhn's knee.

Daizen Maeda slots home Celtic's winner. | SNS Group

Such an early change-up could have flummoxed Kilmarnock, but McCrorie's deputy Kieran O'Hara fared well and the visitors had enough about them to level through Bobby Wales in first-half stoppage time after Callum McGregor had put Celtic ahead on 12 minutes. The hosts dominated after the break and Killie bowed on 67 minutes when Daizen Maeda netted. It was the last goal in a 2-1 triumph.

Celtic have not been at their sparkling best recently, especially away from home, where points have been dropped at Ibrox and Dens Park. Parkhead is normally their impervious fortress in terms of performances and results but there were still signs of slight afflictions that have crept into the team of late. Celtic missed a barrow-load of chances and had their edgy moments at the back.

Rodgers pointed pre-match to a sapping winter schedule of a game every three-to-four days and that all teams suffer a mini-funk during the season. This is probably Celtic's, although they will want to snap out of it when they face Young Boys on Champions League duty in Wednesday. The Swiss are out of the qualification hunt but pose a threat nevertheless to Celtic's hopes of progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of Kyogo Furuhashi has dominated the agenda this month. Will he or won't he leave before the window closes? The Japanese led the line on his own with the shot-shy Adam Idah put on the bench in the midst of a 12-game barren run. Furuhashi got into plenty of good positions but lacked composure at the final moment. Celtic had 18 shots but were too wasteful.

It was a difficult night for Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi. | SNS Group

Rodgers says he wants to replenish his forward line and perhaps Celtic could do with another option. At the back, Auston Trusty partnered Cameron Carter-Vickers despite his "soft" performance in Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Dundee. Kilmarnock were not able to rough up the American duo without their captain and injured battering ram Kyle Vassell, although Marley Watkins and Wales kept the hosts on their toes.

Celtic's opener on 12 minutes is a goal we have seen six times before this season. McGregor strode past a weak challenge from Liam Polworth and took aim, sweeping the ball beyond O'Hara from just outside the penalty box. The skipper only deals with strikes from this distance.

Furuhashi planted an effort when clean through on goal the wrong side of the post and Reo Hatate blazed over from six yards out as Celtic sought a second goal that could floor their visitors. Their profligacy was once again costly as despite their dominance, they went in level at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an element of controversy about Kilmarnock's equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time. Fraser Murray's cross from the left appeared to strike the arm of Robby Deas - albeit by his side - with the ball deviating into the path of Wales at the back post. His shot was so nearly saved by Kasper Schmeichel, the ball squirming in off the post. VAR checked the handball but cleared it.

Furuhashi had Celtic's first two opportunities of the second period. One was blocked by Lewis Mayo, the other spooned over the crossbar. Kilmarnock were listing as Celtic surged forward, wave after wave of attacks now. Mayo was the saviour once more, showing admirable pace to keep up with Maeda as he crashed through on goal.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was injured after 22 seconds. | SNS Group

The tide turned on 67 minutes, though. Mayo was nowhere to be seen as Kuhn cut infield and then found the Japanese all alone inside the box. He took a touch, steadied himself and slotted past O'Hara. Celtic finally hit the front again.

They wanted a third. Kuhn cracked the crossbar and on the follow-up, Hatate's netbound effort was clawed away by O'Hara. Then on 87 minutes, Kuhn somehow contrived to fire wide after being fed by sub Idah.