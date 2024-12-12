Celtic's potential 'new signing' scores twice as stock continues to rise in Europe

Young Irish striker due back at Celtic Park next month

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny scored twice as Shamrock Rovers secured a spot in the knockout stage of the Conference League with a 3-0 win over Borac Banja Luka at Tallaght Stadium.

The unbeaten Hoops – whose domestic season ended last month – already had one foot in the next round after victories over Larne and The New Saints as well as draws with APOEL Nicosia and Rapid Vienna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Stephen Bradley’s side never looked back after Kenny headed them into an early lead, before setting up Neil Farrugia for a tap-in early in the second half and then doubling his account for the night with a nonchalant chipped finish.

Kenny, who is on loan at Shamrock until the end of the year, has put himself into the shake-up for Celtic’s first-team squad, with reports earlier this month suggesting the 21-year-old will be given a chance on his return to Glasgow. His arrival would be like a new signing given he has never featured for Celtic since arriving in 2022.

Darragh Burns and Johnny Kenny of Shamrock Rovers celebrate victory over FK Borac. | Getty Images

Bradley, however, wants to extend the loan for another year, saying a couple of weeks ago: "Look, we have a brilliant relationship with Celtic at all levels. Our feelings are quite clear on that. We have to respect that Celtic are the ones that Jonny are contracted to. They decided it and whatever ever they say goes.

“But I think everyone recognises that Shamrock Rovers have been good for Jonny and he's been brilliant for us and I'd like to continue that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers sit sixth and with a one-point cushion heading into their final game of the league phase at Chelsea.