Celtic v Dundee postponed due to Storm Eowyn damage as new date confirmed

Game cancelled due to safety concerns

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's scheduled Scottish Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday has been postponed due to stadium damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Gusts of up to 100mph were recorded across the central belt of Scotland on Friday causing widespread disruption to travel and damage to infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's Scottish League One match between Arbroath and Kelty Hearts was the first SPFL fixture to be called off following "storm damage" at Gayfield Park.

Now Celtic's match against Dundee has followed suit with a decision made to cancel the game in the interests of supporter safety due to damage at Parkhead stadium with a new date set.

Celtic v Dundee has been called off due to stadium damage caused by Storm Eowyn. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic had warned on Friday evening that the match was in danger and that an assessment would be carried out on Saturday morning to determine whether it could go ahead.

A club statement read: "Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today's match. While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.

“The rearranged fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off."