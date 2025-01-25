Celtic v Dundee postponed due to Storm Eowyn damage as new date confirmed
Celtic's scheduled Scottish Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday has been postponed due to stadium damage caused by Storm Eowyn.
Gusts of up to 100mph were recorded across the central belt of Scotland on Friday causing widespread disruption to travel and damage to infrastructure.
Saturday's Scottish League One match between Arbroath and Kelty Hearts was the first SPFL fixture to be called off following "storm damage" at Gayfield Park.
Now Celtic's match against Dundee has followed suit with a decision made to cancel the game in the interests of supporter safety due to damage at Parkhead stadium with a new date set.
Celtic had warned on Friday evening that the match was in danger and that an assessment would be carried out on Saturday morning to determine whether it could go ahead.
A club statement read: "Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off.
“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today's match. While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.
“The rearranged fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off."
Damage has also been reported at Ibrox, the home of Rangers, with videos shared on social media showing debris flying from the stadium roof, while corrugated iron panels have also blown from the ceiling of one of the stands Cappielow, where Championship side Greenock Morton play.
Comments
