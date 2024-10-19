Celtic and Aberdeen remained locked together at the top of the Premiership after one of the games of the season ended 2-2 at Parkhead.
The champions looked to be cruising to a straightforward victory after goals from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi put them 2-0 ahead at the interval.
However, Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side showed admirable spirit and fortitude to roar back and earn a point. Ester Sokler halved the arrears and then a deflected Graeme Shinnie strike made it 2-2 with 25 minutes to go.
Aberdeen thought they’d got their noses in front when Duk diverted a Sloboan Rubezic header home, only for VAR to deem he had netted with an elbow.
Celtic pressed hard in 12 minutes of stoppage time for a winner, with Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov making a huge save from Adam Idah right at the end to give Aberdeen what could be a precious point.
Here are the player ratings from an afternoon of drama at Celtic Park.