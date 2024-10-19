Celtic and Aberdeen remained locked together at the top of the Premiership after one of the games of the season ended 2-2 at Parkhead.

The champions looked to be cruising to a straightforward victory after goals from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi put them 2-0 ahead at the interval.

However, Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side showed admirable spirit and fortitude to roar back and earn a point. Ester Sokler halved the arrears and then a deflected Graeme Shinnie strike made it 2-2 with 25 minutes to go.

Aberdeen thought they’d got their noses in front when Duk diverted a Sloboan Rubezic header home, only for VAR to deem he had netted with an elbow.

Celtic pressed hard in 12 minutes of stoppage time for a winner, with Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov making a huge save from Adam Idah right at the end to give Aberdeen what could be a precious point.

Here are the player ratings from an afternoon of drama at Celtic Park.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel Was powerless to stop any of Aberdeen goals. One hairy moment with the ball at his feet. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dimitar Mitov The Bulgarian was nearly caught out by Engels early on and then showed indecision when coming for the ball for the opener. Settled down as the game wore on and huge save to deny Idah at end. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alistair Johnston The Canadian right-back pushed forward to good effect in first 45 minutes but like Celtic's defence, fell out of it in the second period. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Nicky Devlin Made his Scotland debut last week and put in a very resolute display a right-back, neutralising any threat from Maeda. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales