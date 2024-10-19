SNS Group

Celtic v Aberdeen player ratings and gallery in bonkers clash: 8/10 star man, serial fouler and off-colour hosts

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 19th Oct 2024, 17:11 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 17:23 BST

Marks out of ten for players involved in gripping 2-2 draw at Celtic Park

Celtic and Aberdeen remained locked together at the top of the Premiership after one of the games of the season ended 2-2 at Parkhead.

The champions looked to be cruising to a straightforward victory after goals from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi put them 2-0 ahead at the interval.

However, Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side showed admirable spirit and fortitude to roar back and earn a point. Ester Sokler halved the arrears and then a deflected Graeme Shinnie strike made it 2-2 with 25 minutes to go.

Aberdeen thought they’d got their noses in front when Duk diverted a Sloboan Rubezic header home, only for VAR to deem he had netted with an elbow.

Celtic pressed hard in 12 minutes of stoppage time for a winner, with Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov making a huge save from Adam Idah right at the end to give Aberdeen what could be a precious point.

Here are the player ratings from an afternoon of drama at Celtic Park.

Was powerless to stop any of Aberdeen goals. One hairy moment with the ball at his feet. 5

1. Kasper Schmeichel

Was powerless to stop any of Aberdeen goals. One hairy moment with the ball at his feet. 5 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Bulgarian was nearly caught out by Engels early on and then showed indecision when coming for the ball for the opener. Settled down as the game wore on and huge save to deny Idah at end. 6

2. Dimitar Mitov

The Bulgarian was nearly caught out by Engels early on and then showed indecision when coming for the ball for the opener. Settled down as the game wore on and huge save to deny Idah at end. 6 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Canadian right-back pushed forward to good effect in first 45 minutes but like Celtic's defence, fell out of it in the second period. 6

3. Alistair Johnston

The Canadian right-back pushed forward to good effect in first 45 minutes but like Celtic's defence, fell out of it in the second period. 6 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Made his Scotland debut last week and put in a very resolute display a right-back, neutralising any threat from Maeda. 7

4. Nicky Devlin

Made his Scotland debut last week and put in a very resolute display a right-back, neutralising any threat from Maeda. 7 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice