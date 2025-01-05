Celtic transfers: Greg Taylor stance revealed, Kieran Tierney development, multiple bids rejected

The latest transfer bulletin from Parkhead

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are looking to add to their squad during the January transfer window - with departures also possible.

The much-publicised bid to re-sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal remains ongoing with negotiations progressing over a January loan move as well as a pre-contract deal that would see the 27-year-old return to Celtic Park permanently on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a fresh development, it has been reported that Tierney, who was an unused substitute in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday, has knocked backed approaches from three English Premier League sides. According to Mailsport, the Scotland defender has turned down Leicester City, West Ham and Brentford to remain focused on reuniting with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic nearly six years on from his £25million departure.

Greg Taylor wants to stay at Celtic until the end of the season amid interest from Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The move for Tierney comes amid uncertainty over the future of current Celtic left-back Greg Taylor, who is also free to speak to other clubs after entering the final six months of his contract. Dinamo Zagreb have emerged as strong suitors after making the 27-year-old an offer with reports in Croatia suggesting that Taylor would be willing to depart Celtic in the January window.

However, it would appear that Taylor's preference is to remain at Celtic until the end of the season, at least, with Mailsport claiming that the Scotland international has no desire to leave the club in the current window. A summer exit remains possible, though, with talks over a new deal stuck in stalemate and the return of Tierney likely to push Taylor down the pecking order.

Celtic are also understood to be close to securing the £4m sale of out of favour left-back Alexandro Bernabei. The Argentine has spent the last nine months on loan at Brazilian club Internacional, who want to sign him on a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Palma is another player attracting January transfer interest amid reports that Celtic have turned down multiple offers from clubs across Europe for the winger. The Honduras international, signed from Greek side Aris in the summer of 2023 for £3.5m and under contract until May 2028, has started only two matches this season and has failed to make the matchday squad on occasions.