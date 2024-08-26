It should be a busy week for the champions as they get their house in order post-O’Riley

Celtic fans are expecting a flurry of transfer activity this week ahead of the summer window closing on Friday at 11pm.

The Parkhead coffers are set to swelled considerably by the sale of midfielder Matt O'Riley to Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £25 million. While Celtic were hardly struggling for cash prior to this record-breaking transfer, their war chest will be enhanced significantly by the O'Riley deal. And speaking on Sunday, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted that it is the club's 'duty' to reinvest in the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to progress beyond the main phase of this season's Champions League, while there is a major expectation among the club's support to pip Rangers to the Premiership crown and win the League and Scottish Cup. The Northern Irish coach is aware of the need for reinforcements to be competitive in Europe.

It is therefore anticipated that Celtic will bring in a few new players this week. They are closing in on a loan deal for Barcelona's Spanish Under-21 internationalist Alex Valle, who is set to sign a new contract with the Catalans before moving to Celtic Park for the season. Celtic only have Greg Taylor as a senior option at left-back and need competition and cover for the steady Scotland internationalist.

The left side of Celtic's defence is light across the board, with Liam Scales the only senior centre-half comfortable on that side. Maik Nawrocki is injured and Gustaf Lagerbielke appears out of the picture under Rodgers, which is why Celtic may well bolster that part of the team. Sheffield United's American centre-half Auston Trusty is the latest name to be linked with a move north.

O'Riley's impending departure means that Celtic are set to do business in midfield. Paulo Bernardo was signed on a permanent deal from Benfica but Rodgers will want more options in that area. Young Belgian midfielder Arne Engels, who is currently at Augsburg, has been repeatedly linked with Celtic but would require a significant outlay for his signature. LAFC playmaker Mateusz Bogusz is another name to have emerged over the past week, while Dundee talisman Luke McCowan has also been mentioned.

It would not be a huge surprise to see Celtic make further inroads at the top end of the pitch. A fresh name emerged on Monday morning, with Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen mooted as a transfer target by the respected Italian media outlet Il Corriere dello Sport. Celtic have reportedly tabled a loan offer with an option to buy next summer. While Celtic appear well-stocked in that department, Mikey Johnston could leave this week, which would create a vacancy in the squad.