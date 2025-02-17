Celtic thrown 'smoke bomb' as Bayern Munich try to blindside Brendan Rodgers in Harry Kane saga

England striker could miss Champions League showdown

Harry Kane has emerged as a injury concern for Bayern Munich ahead of their match against Celtic - with their head coach Vincent Kompany saying he throwing his Glasgow counterpart Brendan Rodgers a “smoke bomb”.

England captain Kane, who is Bayern’s top scorer with 29 goals this season and netted in the first leg of this Champions League play-off tie, did not train ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening - with Kompany in evasive mood as he was quizzed on the subject.

"It’s nothing bad for Harry, but we have very little time to recover,” said Kompany. "Sometimes you need an extra day, but we'll see how Harry feels tomorrow morning.

Harry Kane scored for Bayern Munich against Celtic in the first leg. | SNS Group

“I assume it's nothing bad. I have blurred the lines on the question to throw up a smoke bomb. We'll see tomorrow."

Kompany’s Bayern team lead the tie 2-1 after their victory at Celtic Park last week and are firm favourites to progress - although the Belgian is taking nothing for granted against the Scottish champions.

"How will Celtic approach the game?” Kompany continued. "That is a good question which you will need to ask my colleague, Brendan Rodgers. Many things can happen in a game.

"From my side, we prepare for everything, if they sit back or press, but it is all the things in between that can decide a game as well. We just want to be mentally ready to do what we have done so often at home in winning games.

"The second half of the tie has still to be played and the parameters haven’t changed, it is a team which is really dangerous going forward. But for us it is a home game and we will make that work to our advantage.

"We won at Celtic Park, which doesn’t happen that often for visiting teams. It was a good experience for our team and against Leverkusen we wanted to win and it is the same tomorrow. I don’t have thoughts about ‘what happens if we don’t reach it’.

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany. | SNS Group

"The focus is on can we reach our best performance and can we show our mentality to win this game. The best case is that you have both but sometimes for one reason or another you have a game where you just win a game. But it is always about being the best we can be.

"Are we under more pressure? What I would say is that it’s the same for us in every game as it is for Celtic in every game back home. The expectation for Celtic back home is that they have to win every game.