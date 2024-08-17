Celtic continue their hunt for Taylor competition - but activity is less likely at rivals right now

Wijndal emerges as Celtic target

Celtic's pursuit of a new left-back is ongoing, with Ajax's Owen Wijndal the latest name to be linked with the Scottish Premiership champions.

Greg Taylor continues to be the club's first-choice option in that area but since Alexandro Bernabei's departure earlier this year, the Scotland internationalist is the only senior left-back in the Celtic squad. Manager Brendan Rodgers is looking for further depth in that area and Wijndal, a 24-year-old from Ajax, has emerged as a transfer target.

Wijndal has won 11 caps for Netherlands and according to Sky Sports, Ajax would be prepared to listen to offers for him. The former AZ Alkmaar player spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp in Belgium and is also being monitored by German side Werder Bremen.

Hearts happy with business

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith does not anticipate much more transfer business after the arrival of Andres Salazer took the Jambos' summer incomings to nine. The Colombian left-back, who could make his debut in this afternoon's Premier Sports Cup tie at Falkirk, joins Ryan Fulton, Gerald Taylor, James Penrice, Daniel Oyegoke, Malachi Boateng, Blair Spittal, Yan Dhanda and Musa Drammeh through the entrance door at Tynecastle.

Naismith is comfortable with his squad right now. "It'll be quite quiet," he said of the rest of the transfer window. "I can't sit here and say nobody will definitely leave and nobody will come in but we're not desperately looking for anything. We're not at the moment looking to go right. we need to get this player in or that player in but I wouldn't rule it out."

Clement candid on wage bill

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says the club has to get its wage bill down and that certain players are aware that they no longer have a first-team future at Ibrox. The Belgian is undergoing a rebuild of the club and while he has brought in a host of new signings, further incomings are likely to be dependent on who leaves between now and August 30.