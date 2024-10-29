Celtic sweat over Adam Idah ankle scan after 'poor challenge' as Callum McGregor condition revealed

Irish striker picked up injury against Motherwell

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been left to sweat over the condition of striker Adam Idah after he was sent for a scan on an ankle injury.

The Republic of Ireland forward was caught by the studs of Liam Gordon before the Motherwell defender was sent off for his lunging tackle during Celtic’s 3-0 win at Fir Park on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s William Hill Premiership encounter with Dundee, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “It was a nasty knock he took. So we’ll see how that is later.

“It was a poor challenge and thankfully the ground was a bit wet, so his foot’s able to move. Otherwise, if it’s a dry pitch and his foot sticks in the field, then it can be a really, really, really bad one.

“But he’s got a wee bit more movement in it these last couple of days, so we’re hopeful that he’ll come out of it OK. We’ll wait and see what the scan says. But it wasn’t a great challenge.”

Celtic's Adam Idah picked up the injury after this tackle against Motherwell. | SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell claimed after the match that the VAR-assisted decision was “harsh”, but his club have not appealed against the red card.And Rodgers believes Kettlewell might change his initial viewpoint on reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For managers after a game, it’s sometimes difficult because you’re coming in to address your players, there’s so many things you’re having to look at, and then very quickly you’re out into your press duty for an hour or so,” he said.

“So sometimes as a manager, you don’t quite get that true look at it and reflection to it. But I’m pretty sure when he sees it again, I said afterwards that the player didn’t look like he meant to make the challenge he did, but it’s still a poor challenge.

“He was on the stretch, he’s off the floor and it’s a bad challenge. So, I don’t think you can deny that it’s not that. So, I think when Stuart sees it again, he will see that as well. I respect he has to defend the player, but it’s still a poor challenge.

“Hopefully Adam has got away with it. I think when you see it on reflection, I think anyone would say it was a sending-off. I’m just fingers crossed for Adam and for our squad that he can come through and be OK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad