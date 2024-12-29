Rodgers keen more firepower after taking down Saints

Brendan Rodgers wants to add more goals to his squad in the coming weeks despite Celtic defeating St Johnstone 4-0 to move 14 points clear at the top of the table.

A double from Kyogo Furuhashi and strikes from Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda ensured the champions went through a calendar year with just two defeats to their name, with only one coming in the league.

Celtic have now scored 52 goals in 18 league games this term but Rodgers is still keen to add more firepower to the group having reaped the benefits of bringing in Kuhn and Adam Idah 12 months ago.

Celtic were in fine form as they defeated St Johnstone to round off 2024 on a high. | SNS Group

“I always like to add goals to my teams in January where I can,” said Rodgers. “Add that threat and that freshness to the squad. We were able to do that last January with Nicolas and Adam, which was great for us.

“We'll look to do the same. I just think if I look at it now, 12 months on from where we were this time last year, we are in a really, really good place. However, we want to keep improving. So, we hope to be able to do that.”

Rodgers has no desire to lose any of the squad either after Cameron Carter-Vickers was linked with a switch to Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

“Listen, I haven't seen anything of that, to be honest,” added the manager. “I suspect there will be interest in all our players and lots of gossip and speculation going about. But, no, our idea is to improve our squad. My focus is just on developing the players we have and improving the squad and at the moment that's going well.”

Celtic were comfortable winners against St Johnstone with their intensity never dropping even after Maeda put them four goals to the good. Rodgers said he wouldn’t have tolerated anything less as he prepares now to take his team to Ibrox for Thursday’s Old Firm derby.

“I thought from minute one to the 94th minute we were outstanding in the game, I have to say,” purred the manager. “You can go into these games seeing it as top versus bottom but that wasn't our thought. Our thought is always it's a competition and we need to get there to compete and to fight and to run and have effort.

“I was so impressed by the guys and their work. Our focus was nowhere else but here. In the table we're at the halfway point after Thursday's game. I'll have a look at it then but ultimately, it's now about preparing and going to Ibrox to play how we want to play.”

Brendan Rodgers hails the Celtic fans. | SNS Group

Rodgers believes Celtic stand on the cusp of an historic season if they can continue in this relentless manner.

“I'm just so pleased with what 2024 has brought us in performance and statistics,” he added. “This will be one of those seasons that will be historic in terms of what we've achieved statistically over this season. That makes me really proud.”

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari admitted his team had no answer to Celtic’s firepower and intensity.