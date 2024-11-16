Celtic star nets international double but match overshadowed as head coach left covered in blood

Unsavoury scenes spoil 2-0 victory

Celtic winger Luis Palma came off the bench to hit a match-winning double for Honduras, but the 2-0 victory over Mexico was overshadowed by a can-throwing incident that left opposition head coach Javier Aguirre covered in blood.

Palma, who has struggled for regular game-time at Celtic this season, was named on the bench for his country's Concacaf Nations League quarter-final first leg match at the Francisco Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula. The 24-year-old was introduced in the 63rd minute and scored with his first touch, knocking home a rebound to put Hondorus ahead. He then grabbed his second with a curling long-range strike to seal the win seven minutes from time.

Celtic's Luis Palma celebrates after scoring his second for Honduras in the 2-0 win over Mexico. (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The brace provided Palma with his first goals of the season after spending most of his time on the Celtic bench, with just one start in the Scottish Premiership so far, and one in the Premier Sports Cup, after hitting 12 goals and 13 assists in his first season with the club following his £3.5million move from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki in the summer of 2023.

Palma's heroics preceded choatic scenes at full-time as home fans threw objects onto the pitch with a full beer can reportedly striking the head of Aguirre. The Mexico boss was seen with blood streaming down his face as he shook hands with opposite number Reinaldo Rueda. According to reports, the 65-year-old required four stitches in the wound.

Aguirre played down the incident afterwards, stating: "There's no point in mentioning it because it's football. I'm not one to complain." Honduras manager Rueda admitted the incident soured his side's victory. "I'm sad because he's a human being. They hit the coach, that can't happen," said Rueda.

The Mexican football federation said the behaviour has "no place in our sport". "We demand that Concacaf takes immediate and decisive action to address this matter," it added. "Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground."

Javier Aguirre, head Coach of Mexico, leaves the pitch with a head injury due to a beer can thrown by Honduras' fans. (Photo by Jorge Salvador Cabrera/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, said it will investigate the incident. "The security of the teams and fans is a priority for Concacaf. These types of violent behaviours have no place in football,” the governing body added.