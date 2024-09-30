Celtic rocked by key injury blow on eve of Champions League tie

Carter-Vickers will not face Dortmund due to issue with his toe

Key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss Celtic’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The centre-back sat out Celtic’s last two matches with a toe injury that has been troubling him in recent weeks and has not made the squad for the match in Germany.

Fellow United States international Auston Trusty has deputised against Falkirk and St Johnstone and looks set to be handed his first Champions League start in Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Cam is not available. We’ll see what he’s like going into next weekend, but he’s not here for this one. Clearly he’s a top-class player for us and he’s missed a little bit of Champions League football I think in his time, five of the 12 games the club has played he has unfortunately not been able to play in.