Celtic reveal Callum McGregor injury timeline and provide Adam Idah update after red card tackle

Celtic boss speaks after 3-0 win at Motherwell

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Callum McGregor will be fit for Saturday's Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Aberdeen after his captain sat out the 3-0 win over Motherwell with a thigh strain.

McGregor was posted missing for the first time this season but the defending champions were able to return to the top of the William Hill Premiership table in his absence thanks to goals from Luke McCowan, Alistair Johnston and substitute Adam Idah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops host Dundee in the league on Wednesday before the weekend trip to Hampden and Rodgers is confident McGregor will be back fit in time for the cup tie.

"It shouldn't be too serious," Rodgers said of McGregor's injury. "I got the call late last night, and with the number of games he's played over the years, I think it was really sensible as well. It was really mature, because maybe before he might not have mentioned it. He had a wee feeling after the training session yesterday. And then I got to find out, and we said let's see how he is in the morning.

"Rather than take any risk with it, we didn't want to put him on to maybe stretch it and then be out for a number of weeks. So, hopefully he'll be fine over these next few days, and if not Wednesday, then hopefully he should be fine for next weekend. "

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at full time after the 3-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The victory took Celtic back above Aberdeen on goal difference and Rodgers was delighted with how his team performed on the back of a gruelling Champions League effort in claiming a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in midweek. The Celtic boss made four changes and handed a first start to McCowan, who excelled with his 27th-minute opener his fifth goal of the season and second in Celtic colours since his £1 million deadline day move from Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so happy for him," Rodgers said. "As a Celtic supporter coming in, maybe there’s that enthusiasm first of all, but then that wears off. But he performs with great energy, a great passion for the game, and he has quality. Callum obviously wasn't going to play, so the idea was to bring him in because he's a goal threat, and I thought he was going to do really well.

"I’ve told all the players that they all have a role to play: don't ever think it's just about the XI, because with how we work, and with the number of games, the energy we have to put into games, they all know they have a big contribution to make.

"We were able to rest Arne [Engels], who's come in as a young player and played so many games, the distance he covered in midweek was huge. Having the ability to be able to do that, I'm obviously very grateful to the club for getting the players in that allows us to do that."

Motherwell defender Liam Gordon tackles Celtic striker Adam Idah which resulted in a red card after a VAR check. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Second half goals from Johnston and Idah sealed victory for Celtic before Motherwell were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when defender Liam Gordon was shown a red card for catching Idah on the ankle with his studs showing. Referee David Dickinson initially showed a yellow card but upgraded it to a red after being sent to the VAR monitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge left Idah limping heavily but Rodgers refused to be critical of the 'Well centre-back as he gave an update on the Republic of Ireland striker's condition.