Celtic’s season has been largely unblemished, particularly on the domestic front.

Brendan Rodgers’ free-wheeling team has won every match in the Premiership and Premier Sports Cup so far, crushing almost every Scottish side that has crossed their path. As a result, they sit top of the league alongside fellow 100 per cent merchants Aberdeen and are in the semis of the cup.

It has been a slightly different story in the Champions League. While they started off their campaign with a thumping 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, Brendan Rodgers’ men were brought back down to earth with a sore 5-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

There can be little doubt, though, that Celtic are in a strong position on and off the pitch, leading Rangers by five points in the title race and more than £70million of cash reserves in the bank.

We give each player a mark out of 10 for their overall displays so far.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel The experienced Dane has played every minute so far for Celtic and has been largely underworked on the domestic front. Endured a difficult Champions League night in Dortmund, though, shipping seven goals and conceding a penalty. 7 | SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston There has been a lot to like about the Canadian right-back this season, getting forward often and defending tenaciously. Has scored twice and provided two assists. Will be catching the eye of bigger clubs with his strong start to the season. 8 | SNS Group

3 . Anthony Ralston A dependable, no-hassle understudy for Johnston. Continues to start for Scotland at international level. The sort of player every squad needs. 6 | SNS Group

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers Has played seven times this season and has been his usual commanding self in those ties. Recently out injured and the impact his absence has on the Celtic backline, in terms of robustness and organisation, is there for all to see. 8 | SNS Group