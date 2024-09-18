Celtic got their Champions League campaign off to a dream start on Wednesday night with an excellent 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava at Celtic Park.
Goals from Liam Scales, Kyogo Furuhashi, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah gave Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team three priceless points as they bid to make it to at least the play-off round of this revamped tournament. Kevin Wimmer scored a consolation for the visitors.
Celtic were well worth their victory over the Slovakian champions, who were unable to match the hosts’ energy and attacking prowess. The Premiership champions could have won by more had they been more clinical in front of goal.
Nevertheless, the victory at a raucous Celtic Park gives Rodgers and his players the ideal platform to spring into their next match in the Champions League away at Dortmund on October 1. They also have ties to come against Atalanta, Leipzig, Dinamo Zagreb, Club Brugge, Young Boys and and Aston Villa.
We give each player involved in the win over Slovan Bratislava a mark out of ten for their performance at Celtic Park.
1. Kasper Schmeichel
The Danish keeper did not have a great deal to do. Will be irked his clean sheet was dirtied by Wimmer's goal, but the reality is that very few goalkeepers would have saved the Austrian defender's effort. 6 | SNS Group
2. Alistair Johnston
At the heart of Celtic's strong performance right from the off. He clipped in a lovely ball for an early Maeda chance and was a constant menace in attack, winning the penalty kick in the second half when he pipped Ignatenko to the ball. His only moment of disappointment came when he was booked on 22 minutes for flattening Weiss - although the Celtic fans probably enjoyed the foul on the ex-Rangers man! Replaced by Anthony Ralston when the game was over. 8 | SNS Group
3. Cameron Carter-Vickers
Up against a reasonably tidy striker in Strelec, the American defender looked pretty unflustered throughout. His positioning was spot-on and made one very timely headed intervention. Yellow carded on 80 minutes. Replaced by his countryman Trusty in the closing stages. 7 | SNS Group
4. Liam Scales
Was fortunate early on that a loose bit of control did not lead to Slovan Bratislava opening the scoring. That was really the Irishman's only fault, though, as he defended neatly and timed his run impeccably to head home the opener on 17 minutes from Engels' corner. 8 | SNS Group