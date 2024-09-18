2 . Alistair Johnston

At the heart of Celtic's strong performance right from the off. He clipped in a lovely ball for an early Maeda chance and was a constant menace in attack, winning the penalty kick in the second half when he pipped Ignatenko to the ball. His only moment of disappointment came when he was booked on 22 minutes for flattening Weiss - although the Celtic fans probably enjoyed the foul on the ex-Rangers man! Replaced by Anthony Ralston when the game was over. 8 | SNS Group