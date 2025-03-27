Parkhead side has sell-on clause for Dutch full-back

Celtic will be closely monitoring transfer developments surrounding their former defender Jeremie Frimpong after it emerged that the Bayer Leverkusen player is a target for English Premier League high-flyers Liverpool.

Press Association (PA) are reporting that Liverpool, who are currently top of the EPL, have held “initial talks” with the German Bundesliga champions with a view to bringing Frimpong to Anfield next season. The right-sided wing-back or winger is one of Europe’s hottest properties and is believed to be of interest to the Reds, although PA sources have claimed discussions are at an early stage.

The news is of significance to Celtic, as they are understood to hold a 30 per cent sell-on clause in the player. Frimpong was sold to Leverkusen in January 2021 and has gone on to be one of the most sought-after attacking full-backs in Europe.

The move is largely dependent on the ‘domino factor’ from current Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid, amid reports a deal has now been agreed for the England international to join the European champions.

Frimpong, 24, came through the ranks at Manchester City but has made a huge impression at Leverkusen since joining them from Celtic, helping them secure the Bundesliga title last season and reach the Europa League final. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also claimed to have expressed an interest in Frimpong.

Internationally, Frimpong was also part of the Netherlands squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

It has been claimed in the past that Frimpong has a release clause at Leverkusen of around £35 million and such a move would bring in extra cash to boost any spending spree being planned by current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers this summer.

With any developments hinging on Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid, Celtic and their fans will be keeping a close eye on how that transfer saga plays out.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher cannot understand why Alexander-Arnold does not see his long-term future at Anfield. He made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old in 2016 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, with a second league title now likely as the Reds are 12 points clear at the summit.

The news of Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave has not been welcomed by Liverpool fans and in the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher said: “It seems like there’s not one thing people are unhappy with – it’s leaving on a free or that he should have come out and told the club earlier – people are angry for three or four different things.

“I’m not angry about him going on a free. Where I’m at is that, as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year. So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it.

“I’m putting myself in his position, where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies, I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.”

Alexander-Arnold has come under some criticism for his defensive performances during the course of his time with Liverpool and was particularly put under the spotlight when they drew 2-2 with Manchester United in January. That performance came a week after initial reports of a move to Real Madrid surfaced and Carragher thinks his defending will be questioned more in LaLiga.