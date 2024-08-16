Celtic midfielder plans Sunday spying mission to help new team after sealing exit

Celtic midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon will spend this season at Hibs. | SNS Group

The South Korean can’t wait to get started after agreeing loan move earlier this week

New Hibs signing Hyeok-kyu Kwon says he can enhance his development further after making a loan switch for the season from Celtic.

The South Korean midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren, where he developed into a fans’ favourite, and now Hibs have moved to take the 23-year-old this term. He will have to wait until a week on Saturday for his debut, as Hibs face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend, but plans to watch the match so he can learn more about his new team.

“I know Hibs is a very great club in Scotland. I’m very happy to join this club,” Kwon said. “I heard that the Hibs support is amazing, and that the stadium is really nice.

“Last week I watched the game against Celtic, and I was supporting Celtic, but now I support Hibs! This weekend’s game will help me understand more how Hibs play and means I can see my team-mates’ movement.

“The first few days I’ve been very tired because training is very tough, but my team-mates are very kind. They speak English slowly, so I’m very happy.

“The Scottish Premiership is very physical. In pre-season I developed my physicality, so I’m looking forward to this season. I want to show my 100 per cent performance and ability.