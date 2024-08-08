Celtic launch another transfer raid to sign striker as defender closes in on move

Champions keen to strike deal with Norwich City for Irishman

Celtic have launched another attempt to sign Norwich City striker Adam Idah, according to reports.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions had an offer, believed to be in region of £4 million, booted out by the Canaries last month after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club's hierarchy that he wanted to bring back last season's loanee on a permanent deal. But it emerged on Thursday evening that the Parkhead offer have made another bid for the 23-year-old hitman, who netted nine goals in 19 games in green-and-white during the second half of last season. He became a fans' favourite when scoring the winner against Rangers in last season's Scottish Cup final and was a popular member of the squad.

According to the Daily Mail, Norwich are reported to be holding out for a deal worth at least £6m for the Republic of Ireland internationalist, who still has four years on his current contract at Carrow Road. While their new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has intimated to Idah that he sees the player as part of his first-team plans, it is understood that the Irishman's preference is to return to Celtic. Just last week, Idah failed to turn up for Norwich's flight for their pre-season camp in Austria and is facing disciplinary proceedings as a result.

Rodgers has made Idah his No 1 priority in terms of chasing a new striker, with Kyogo Furuhashi his only recognised No 9 in the senior squad. Celtic lost youngster Rocco Vata to Watford last month and want to replenish their forward line before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Adam Idah was a success on loan at Celtic last season. | SNS Group

The arrival of Idah would be a welcome boost for Celtic, who have already made two summer signings in the shape of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who was on loan last season like Idah and could make his second debut in Sunday's Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road.

While keen to reinforce his squad for Celtic's title defence and tilt at the Champions League, Rodgers is also braced for losing star midfielder Matt O'Riley, who is interesting a number of clubs. Brighton and Hove Albion have become the latest suitor, joining Chelsea, Southampton, Atalanta and Atletico Madrid as potential buyers. Celtic are expected to hold out for a fee in excess of £20 million.

