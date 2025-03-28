Celtic goalkeeper facing extended period on sidelines

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he is unable to put a timeframe on Kasper Schmeichel's absence after the goalkeeper suffered an injury setback on international duty with Denmark.

Schmeichel damaged his shoulder making a block in the first half of extra-time as the Danes lost 5-2 away to Portugal on Sunday in the second leg of their Nations League quarter-final to go down 5-3 on aggregate after the 1-0 victory in the home leg last midweek.

The 38-year-old required treatment on the field and was in clear discomfort but with all six Danish subs already used, he decided to play on and complete the full 120 minutes.

Schmeichel was later spotted wearing a sling at the airport and the former Leicester City stopper now appears set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Denmark defender Victor Kristiansen checks on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the Nations League quarter final second leg against Portugal at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on March 23, 2025. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rodgers said: “Well, we don’t know how long he’ll be out. We’re still waiting to hear on that. He’s obviously got some issues with his shoulder.

“I spoke to him the other day and he’s okay. He’s obviously disappointed that they lost their second game, but in the main he’s okay.”

Despite saving an early penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, Schmeichel came under scrutiny for his performance in Lisbon from sections of the Danish media with accusations of being overweight, which sparked complaints from the country’s players’ union.

Rodgers backed his veteran keeper to handle the criticism.

He added: "Well I haven't seen it so I don't know what was said. All I know is that Kasper - and the reason I brought him here, knowing him so well - is because he's still a top class keeper.

"If you look at his performance level over the course of the season he's been absolutely brilliant. In the big games, he's made big performances. For me, he still has that hunger and that desire to play.

"When criticism comes as a coach, manager or player, sometimes it's not civil. Sometimes it's personal, sadly. But what I know with Kasper is that he's an outstanding goalkeeper and he's been brilliant for this club since he's come in.

"He's been an incredible ambassador and performer for his country. I know how proud he is to play for and represent Denmark and how much he wants to win with Denmark.

"Sadly as well, you're in there on your own as a goalkeeper in some ways. But I know his character and his mentality and I know how determined he'll be to come back."

Viljami Sinisalo is poised to make his second Celtic appearance against Hearts on Saturday. | SNS Group

Rodgers confirmed Finland international Viljami Sinisalo would make his second Celtic appearance when they host Hearts in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday. His debut came in a 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

“He’s been outstanding in training and I’ve seen him grow and develop,” Rodgers said. “But of course, with every player, it’s when you’re out in the arena of Celtic and beyond that, that’s when you’re measured and when you’re judged. But I’ve got no qualms with putting him in.”

Celtic will have Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Auston Trusty and James Forrest back from injury, but Liam Scales remains out following a facial injury.