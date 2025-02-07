Celtic fans learn Bayern Munich away attendance fate as Uefa confirm decision

Anxious wait over for Celtic supporters

Celtic fans will be permitted to attend the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in Germany after being handed a UEFA reprieve.

The Scottish champions were on a suspended ban on away supporters when they were hit with a disciplinary notice after a green smoke canister was thrown from among the visiting fans during Celtic’s 4-2 defeat at Villa Park last month.

Stewards remove a green flare off the pitch during the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Celtic at Villa Park on January 29, 2025. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, they have escaped with a fine following a decision from UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body. The club has received a fine of 10,000 euros (£8,340) for the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects.

Celtic had received double the fine and a one-match ban on selling tickets for travelling fans – which was suspended for two years – after a major pyrotechnic display in their Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund in September.

They warned supporters after the latest disciplinary notice that there was a risk of an away fans ban in the second leg of their knockout stage play-off tie at the Allianz Arena on February 18 but promised to make “robust representations to UEFA”.

However, while welcoming the news, Celtic have stressed to supporters that the threat of a suspension for future fixtures remains in place.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club notes today’s decision by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to fine Celtic 10,000 Euros, following our match against Aston Villa, for the throwing of fireworks.

“We can confirm that Celtic supporters will be able to attend our forthcoming Champions League match in Munich. As we had said previously, Celtic made every effort to ensure that our fans could attend this match, and we are pleased that UEFA has considered our detailed submission.

“We can also confirm that the original suspended sentence remains in place, as a result of the previous use of pyrotechnics, most recently at the match against Borussia Dortmund, by a small minority of supporters.