Scottish champions out to take their big chance against Swiss side

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged his players to write their own chapter in the club’s decorated European history by qualifying for the play-off round of the Champions League and creating more synergy with their fans.

Victory over Swiss side Young Boys at Parkhead on Wednesday night would all but secure Celtic’s place in the top 24 of the revamped blue-riband European competition with one game to spare ahead of next week’s trip to Aston Villa. Going into the penultimate gameweek sitting 21st in the standings, it would represent the first time in 12 seasons that Celtic have progressed into the knock-out phase of the Champions League.

Rodgers referenced Celtic’s European Cup victory in 1967 as the bar for all teams to shoot at. “I think a night game here in the Champions League gives us a real connection with the past and the great story that this club has with this competition many years ago,” said Rodgers. “It’s what the culture and the history of this club has been set on, a club that won the European Cup at that time, playing the most amazing football through that sequence of games.

“That's what creates your culture and your history and that's what we live to replicate each and every season we play. So, I think our feeling going into this game is to have that synergy because it's so important. It's what the founding values of this club has been about, connection, people together. So, if we get that tomorrow night - we've seen already this season - and it's the most amazing place to be in and that's what we want to have tomorrow.”

Asked what it would mean to lead Celtic into the knock-out stages, Rodgers responded: “Clearly very special. It's something that I haven't done. I mentioned when I came back that we would like to make genuine progress at this level. I never promised anything, I just promised we would do our very best but looked to see if we could progress because it's been such a long time.

“There's been some good performances without results. The managers before me have done great jobs here. But what we wanted to do was to be able to make that next step and I feel we're in a great position to do that.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor echoed his manager’s sentiments and after putting themselves into such a good position, he wants the team to capitalise with qualification.

“We've tried and failed pretty much most of the time,” McGregor said on previous attempts in the Champions League. “It's a big step for the club. Everybody wants to be a part of it.

“We've done ever so well so far, but we don't want to be the nearly team. We feel like we've got a team here, a profile of player and squad that should be getting success. It's now down to the players to prove that.

“It's down to us to come and give a performance that merits that, and gets the crowd involved in the game and makes it a really difficult night. We know we're playing against a good side, good physicality at this level. Their stats and numbers are up there as well, so we know it'll be a physical game.

