Celtic demand €10m transfer fee for outcast - but 24y/o expected to plead case to club chiefs
Celtic are demanding a transfer fee close to €10 million for outcast left-back Alexandro Bernabei, according to reports in Brazil.
Bernabei has been on loan in the Brazilian top flight with Internacional since March and has become one of the team’s star players, netting three goals and providing three assists in 18 appearances.
Internacional are on an 11-game unbeaten run in Serie A Betano, and Bernabei’s loan deal with the Porto Alegre-based side expires at the end of the season. The 24-year-old’s form has led to talk of a permanent switch to the Brazilian club, but a stumbling block has emerged.
Bernabei is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2027 after joining from Lanus for £3.5m in 2022, Brazilian media outlet Portal do Colorado is claiming that Internacional chiefs have been told they will need to cough up nearly €10m for his services.
Internacional chief Alessandro Barcellos has admitted the the club do not have that kind of cash to spend and they may well look to re-negotiate a loan deal for Bernabei, who appears to have no long-term future at Celtic.
The Argentinian was unable to oust Greg Taylor as Celtic’s No 1 left-back, with Alex Valle now also in place on loan from Barcelona.
It is understood that Bernabei’s preference is to remain in South America with Internacional. They are on course to qualify for the Copa Libertadores next season and is expected to plead his case to Celtic chiefs for staying in Brazil.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.