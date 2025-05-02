Celtic dealt major injury blow as star player ruled out for up to nine months

Brendan Rodgers confirms injury bombshell

Celtic have been dealt a major injury blow with the news that star winger Jota has been ruled out for between six and nine months.

The Portuguese playmaker - who returned to Celtic in January in an £8million move from Rennes just 18 months after departing in a £25m transfer to Saudi Arabia - injured his knee during last weekend’s 5-0 win at Dundee United which clinched the Scottish Premiership title.

Jota was substituted after an awkward fall in the 35th minute of the match at Tannadice Park and was on crutches with his knee in a brace during the celebrations which followed the full-time whistle on the pitch.

Jota of Celtic receives treatment on a knee problem before leaving the field | Getty Images

The 25-year-old was subsequently sent for a scan which has confirmed that he has suffered cruciate ligament damage which could see him ruled out until February next year.

“Sadly for us and for him, he’ll be out for a period of time, probably six to nine months,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It’s the cruciate and it was worse than we had hoped. He starts on his journey of recovery from that now.”

Jota, a fan favourite during his first spell with the club, has netted five goals and contributed two assists from 16 appearances since his return.

Celtic make the short journey to Ibrox on Sunday for the final Old Firm meeting of the season as they look to avoid a third successive derby defeat to Rangers.

Alistair Johnston has been ruled out of the match and the following match against Hibs after the right-back had an injection to treat on ongoing hip problem.