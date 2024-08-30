First deadline day departure from Celtic as new signing nears

Celtic are closing in on their first signing of transfer deadline day following confirmation of Mikey Johnston's permanent move to West Bromwich Albion.

Johnston spent the second half of last season on loan at The Hawthorns, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances, and the Republic of Ireland international has returned to the club on a four-year contract for a reported £3million fee.

The transfer brings an end to Johnston's 16-year association with Celtic, having joined the club's youth academy back in 2008 at the age of nine.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said the 25-year-old winger upon confirmation of his West Brom return. “Driving down the M6 last night I couldn’t stop smiling and I’m buzzing to be here.

“From day one here I got off to a really good start, the fans took to me, and I took to them right away. I felt the love the full time I was here last year and I’m just buzzing to be back.”

As one player departs, Celtic are expected to confirm at least two new arrivals on deadline day with moves for Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty and Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels at the advanced stage.

Blades boss Chris Wilder effectively confirmed that Trusty will be a Celtic player before the window shuts when he addressed the transfer head-on during his Friday press conference.

"I believe Trusty's [having a] medical and final bits at Celtic," Wilder revealed. "I believe the Trusty one was last night going into this morning so that'll be announced quickly. We picked the first team of the season [at Preston] and he wasn't in it. There was interest from Celtic and he wanted to explore it."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was more coy when asked for an update on his deadline day dealings as he faced the media ahead of Sunday's Old Firm showdown against Rangers.

"We're in a really good place in terms of that and we're hoping by close of the market this evening we'll have a number signed, sealed and delivered and making our squad stronger," he said.

"There's been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes and, of course, things sometimes don't happen until later on, either through availability or a club not wanting to sell a player.

"But there's been a lot of movement in the last four or five days and thankfully, the club have been great for me in trying to push these deals through."