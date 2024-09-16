Former Old Firm stars in action down south

Former Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata scored a screamer on his league debut to help new side Birmingham City win their top of the table clash with Wrexham.

Iwata left Celtic on transfer deadline day to join the EFL League One outfit for an undisclosed fee after struggling to become a first-team regular under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

The Japan international scored just once in 42 appearances for the Hoops, netting in a 4-1 victory over Hearts in October last year. However, he has already opened his account for the Blues in only his second appearance - his first coming in the Carabao Cup - with a stunning long-range strike which put his side 3-1 up at St Andrews.

The goal was applauded by some high-profile specators with former England captain David Beckham and NFL legend Tom Brady - a Birmingham shareholder - in attendance, along with Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

Iwata was replaced to a standing ovation in the 88th minute by on-loan Rangers defender Ben Davies while Scott Wright, who joined Birmingham from Rangers on a permanent transfer on deadline day, was an unused substitute.

Another summer signing from the SPFL, Alex Cochrane, who joined from Hearts for £1.3million with add-ons, provided an assist on Birmingham's second goal with a spectacular cross which picked out the head of Jay Stansfield and he nodded home for his second of the night.

There was also interest for the Tartan Army with Lyndon Dykes named on the Birmingham bench. He was brought on for Alfie May with 64 minutes on the clock for his second appearance for the club since a £1.5m summer move from QPR.

Former Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata scored a stunning goal for Birmingham City on his league debut. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Scotland Under-21 international Marc Leonard was also introduced in the second half as a replacement for two-goal Stansfield in the 72nd minute.