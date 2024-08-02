The latest transfer stories across Scottish football as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts are busy

Another O’Riley bid ‘prepared’

Celtic's resolve over Matt O'Riley is set to be tested again, with Italian media reports suggesting that Atalanta will return with an improved bid for their Danish playmaker. The Serie A outfit have already failed with two attempts for the 23-year-old, but Gazetta dello Sport claim that last season's Europa League winners are readying another in the region of £23million.

When quizzed directly about interest in O'Riley, Atalanta chief executive Luca Percassi said: "We follow and have the responsibility to follow many players in all roles." The Bergamo-based club see O'Riley as the ideal replacement should they lose their own midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who is wanted by Juventus.

Celtic strengthened their midfield options last night by signing last season's loanee Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal from Benfica and have been linked with Southampton's Shea Charles.

Hearts eye Colombian

Hearts are set to make their eighth summer signing of this transfer window, with Colombian defender Andres Salazar on his way to Tynecastle from Atletico Nacional in his homelad.

Hearts are keen to strengthen their options at left-back following the sale of Alex Cochrane to Birmingham City and Salazar, who has been capped by Colombia, has been identified as the player to challenge James Penrice for that position. Multiple reports claim that he will arrive in Edinburgh this morning to seal the move.

Hearts are also working on a deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng, who spent last season on loan at Dundee.

Propper explains move

Robin Propper has become Rangers’ ninth signing of the summer as Philippe Clement continues his squad revamp, and the 30-year-old Dutch centre-half said he was sold on the move by two current Rangers players.

Propper told RangersTV: “Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here. I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal. This club breathes football and you want to play your football here.

“I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It’s nice to see some familiar faces. You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here.”

McTominay bid rejected

Manchester United have turned down a bid of £20million for their Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Sky Sports. The 27-year-old's future remains up in the air and despite manager Erik ten Hag stating last month that he wishes to keep McTominay at the club, the Cottagers are keen to add him to their squad.