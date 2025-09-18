Celtic and Rangers Champions League conquerors in penalty dramatics as 18y/o has night to remember

Kairat Almaty are overpowered - but Club Brugge post big result

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams that qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Scottish duo Celtic and Rangers suffered contrasting fortunes on their opening night of the tournament.

However, both teams were embroiled in penalty dramatics - with an 18-year-old goalkeeper having a debut to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kazakh outfit Kairat Almaty defeated Celtic on a penalty shoot-out in the play-off round and their aptitude from 12 yards continued in Lisbon as they took on Sporting CP in their first-ever Champions League main phase match.

Kairat Almaty went down to Sporting CP in Lisbon. | AP

And it was a moment to remember for teenage goalkeeper Serkhan Kalmyrza, who was only playing his second match for Kairat. The third-choice stopper made an excellent save from a Morten Hjulmand penalty on 21 minutes with his foot despite diving the wrong way.

The Kazakhs thought they had done enough to ride out the storm but a minute before half time, Trincao opened the scoring for the hosts in the Portuguese capital - something Celtic failed to do in more than 210 minutes of football against Kairat.

The game unravelled for Kairat thereafter. Trincao scored again on 65 minutes, Alisson Santos made it 3-0 on 67 minutes and a minute later it was 4-0 when Geovany Quenda struck. The visitors did bag a consolation through Edmilson Santos on 86 minutes but the damage had lone since been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge tie awaits Kairat next

After that 4-1 defeat in Lisbon, it doesn’t get any easier for Kairat in the Champions League - they welcome Spanish giants Real Madrid to the Central Stadium on September 30 for the biggest game in the club’s history.

Elsewhere, Club Brugge showed just how strong a side they are by thumping French Ligue 1 side Monaco at Jan Breydel Stadion.

The 4-1 scoreline was a level down from the 6-0 drubbing they dished out to ten-man Rangers in the second leg of the play-off round last month, but Nicky Hayen’s men were once again impressive at home as they took down exalted opposition.

Club Brugge's Simon Mignolet is booked for celebrating a penalty save in the face of referee Simone Sozza. | Getty Images

The match hinged on a dramatic moment just ten minutes in when Monaco were awarded a penalty. Maghnes Akliouche stepped up, but Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet guessed the right way and saved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mignolet was aggrieved at the award against him and was booked for celebrating in the face of Italian referee Simone Sozza. His rollercoaster ride had not ended there, though, as he had to come off injured eight minutes later and was replaced by Nordin Jackers.

His departure did not derail Club Brugge, who scored three quickfire goals through Nicolo Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika and captain Hans Vanaken between 32 and 43 minutes to move into an unassailable lead.