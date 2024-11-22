Talking points from the Celtic AGM

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers mounted a strong defence of former head of recruitment Mark Lawwell at the club’s annual general meeting.

Lawwell left his role in March following two years and his transfer record was questioned by a shareholder who asked chief executive Michael Nicholson: “At what point did you decide to sack the chairman’s son?”

Chairman Peter Lawwell accused the questioner, Joe McHugh, who runs a Celtic blog, of having an “unhealthy obsession with me and my son” before allowing Nicholson to answer. The chief executive said: “When Mark decided to leave to pursue other opportunities, we were sorry to see him go.”

Rodgers quickly intervened to stress that not every signing can be a success. He added: “Mark’s influence in bringing in Ange Postecoglou was huge. If that was his only contribution here then he did a fantastic job. But he was influential in bringing in players like Alistair Johnston. Every player won’t work out.

“My experience with working with Mark was second to none. He decided to go down a different route. He’s a massive Celtic supporter from a family who want the best for Celtic. His intention was for the very, very best for Celtic and that’s why I will defend him.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during the 2024 Celtic Annual General Meeting. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic’s success on and off the pitch ensured it was largely a positive meeting with question-and-answer session producing a comical prayer before an actual question, before someone who started going to Celtic Park in 1964 queried whether he had put more money into the club than Sir Rod Stewart.

The main serious topics included fan engagement and behaviour, stadium redevelopment and the club’s cash reserves, which had reached a high of £77million at the end of June. Finance officer Chris McKay promised to give full consideration to an appeal to cut ticket prices in the wake of the bank balance, but pointed out that energy bills, wages and business rates were rising above inflation.

Addressing the cash reserve, he said: “It gives us flexibility throughout various transfer windows to invest when we need to invest. The cash won’t last forever but if we are in the Europa League for a period of time we can run the business in normal circumstances without having to sell marquee players, and it allows us to invest in the squad.”

Several shareholders pushed for the redevelopment of the main stand and a consequent increase in the 60,000 capacity, a project which was estimated to cost £100m three years ago. There appears to be little appetite to seriously pursue the project. The potential consequences of missing out on Champions League football, the continued need for investment in football success and the difficult debt conditions for football clubs were listed as obstacles.

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson and non-executive chairman Peter Lawwell during the 2024 Celtic AGM. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Nicholson also stressed that a campaign for a ‘Celtic End’ standing section in the Jock Stein Stand was not a club initiative and the findings of a fan survey would be closely examined. “It feels instinctively there does appear to be a demand but we wouldn’t do that without making sure we engage with supporters within the stadium and especially that area,” he added.

One shareholder stated it was “really galling” that the club had paid out so much in UEFA fines – 147,000 euros (around £122,300) according to Lawwell – over the past two years for fan behaviour, specifically the use of pyrotechnics. He went on to express frustration that away tickets were going to fans who “discredit our brand”. Nicholson stressed the use of pyros was “not a Celtic specific issue” and added that safety issues were more concerning than the fines. “It’s a challenge we will continue to try to address,” he said.