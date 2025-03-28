Celtic address Daizen Maeda contract issue - but uncertainty on how talks will go

Rodgers keen to keep Japanese at Celtic Park for the long haul

In-form Celtic striker Daizen Maeda has more than earned a pay rise, according to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who has confirmed that he wants to tie down the Japan internationalist on an extended deal.

Maeda has scored 28 goals for Celtic this season and been a more than adequate replacement in the centre-forward role vacated by compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi. The 27-year-old’s contract runs to 2027 - but Rodgers and the club want tie him down on an improved and longer-term contract.

“Absolutely, if there is that possibility to do that,” Rodgers said ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match against Hearts. “I’ve spoken with (major shareholder) Dermot (Desmond) and the club and spoken with the player and hopefully in the future that is something that can be done.

Daizen Maeda is Celtic's top goalscorer this season with 28 goals. | SNS Group

“He’s been absolutely brilliant for us this season, wherever he’s played, however he’s played, he’s had an amazing season. So, of course, you would love to tie up one of your best players.”

Daizen Maeda Celtic contract talks

Maeda arrived at Celtic at the start of 2022 and Rodgers admitted he did not know which way talks would go. “He doesn’t give away much, other than saying he’s very happy,” the Celtic boss said. “But listen, I’m also under no illusions here, that there’s very few players that are going to do what Calum McGregor does and some of these players, they have a lifetime here, and James Forrest.

“Some players, especially these players that are from other parts of the world, they might fancy a change and it’s nothing to do with Celtic or the club or the support, it’s just life. But all I can do is judge when he’s here, he’s been brilliant here, he’s still contracted well here to the club.

“But of course, there has been chats around improving that for him, because he’s grown into one of the top players here. There’s absolutely no doubt, he earns every penny and we feel as a club he deserves more. So we want to do that, but of course it has to work both ways.”

Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic exit example

Maeda might look at the example of Furuhashi in deciding on any offer. The 30-year-old fan favourite sought a move away from Celtic and left for Rennes in January but has only made one start in France and is yet to score.

When asked if he would stress that some players are a good fit with a club , Rodgers said: “Yes, but sometimes you don’t realise that until you’re gone. Sadly, I think we’ve seen it. Also, what I know from my own personal experience in moving away, is that you sometimes will feel you’re going to a better league, or better wages, or whatever it is, but the adulation you get as a Celtic player is unrivalled.

Daizen Maeda trains ahead of Celtic's match against Hearts | SNS Group

“What they feel when they’re here, very, very many of them don’t ever get that again. That’s part of the loss. You go away, you’ll earn more money, you’ll play in maybe a top league, but you don’t quite get that feeling that you would get here.

