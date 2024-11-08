Celtic address Alex Valle and Alistair Johnston rumours plus update on duo who missed training

Brendan Rodgers provides latest Celtic update

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has addressed rumours surrounding an imminent contract extension for one of his star players - and the possible departure of another.

Reports this week suggested right-back Alistair Johnston was close agreeing a new improved deal with the Scottish champions after a string of impressive performances this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canadian international, whose current contract expires in 2027, has registered four goals and four assists for the Parkhead side this term with his rampaging forward runs from defence being a strong feature of Celtic's play.

Johnston has established himself as a key figure, even deputising as captain, since making the move from FC Montreal in January 2022 with the 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday bringing up his 78th appearance.

Celtic's Alex Valle and Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On the rumoured contract talks, Rodgers told Sky Sports: "We're obviously very keen to do but I don't think there's anything imminent in it. Naturally, he's playing at a really high level and Ali is such a great member of our team on and off the pitch, so hopefully, and I'm pretty sure that the club and his representatives can organise something very soon."

Meanwhile, reports from Spain this week suggested that Barcelona might look to cut Alex Valle's loan short. The 20-year-old left-back joined Celtic on a season-long loan in the summer but the La Liga giants reportedly have a recall option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rodgers has had no indiciation that Barcelona want him back in January.

"Not that I'm aware of, and nobody's told me any different," he said. "I suppose when we're get close to the stage where rumours and gossip kicks in leading to January. I know that Alex has really enjoyed his team here both on and off the pitch. He's a very important player for us so we wouldn't want to lose him. I think the experiences he's getting here both in the Champions League and domestic football... he's really enjoying his time here."

Rodgers was speaking ahead of Celtic's trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday. Defensive duo Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers both sat out training on Friday after picking up knocks in the Champions League win over Leipzig but the Northern Irishman is hopeful both will be available for selection at Rugby Park.