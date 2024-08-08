Ex-Parkhead boss Strachan believes striker could rise to top at Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan feels Parkhead transfer target Adam Idah can become a top striker if he moves north permanently from Norwich City, but says he needs to prove he has the mentality to do so.

Celtic are locked in negotiations with English Championship outfit Norwich over a deal for Idah, who impressed on loan during the second half of last season for Brendan Rodgers' men. His goals helped Celtic win the Scottish Cup and Premiership double and now they want to land him on a permanent transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idah failed to turn up for Norwich's pre-season trip to Austria last week and is understood to be keen on a move back to Celtic and while Strachan, who managed the Parkhead club between 2005 and 2009, believes Idah can be a major success in Glasgow, he states that a permanent switch will test his resolve.

"I thought Idah performed well last season," said Strachan. "He’s got talent, he's got strength. But then he's got to say to himself, am I happy with that or can I do more? Do I want to become a top, top player.

"That’s where his career is now. It’s decision time. Is he happy with what he can do, or does he want to put the work in and develop into something a bit special?

Adam Idah impressed on loan from Norwich last season | SNS Group

"He wasn’t getting a game at Norwich last season. There has to be question marks about your attitude if that’s the case. He needs to look at the question marks and eradicate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s easy to pick up a label as a player. Sometimes they are right, sometimes they are wrong. Your ability will be questioned throughout your career; mentally, physical, technical ability. If he re-signs, he’s got the opportunity to put some of those doubts to bed, but Celtic Football Club will test all of those things, don’t worry about that!

"He has the tools to be a top player. If you have the tools to be a top player, then your career development is on you. It’s not down to the coaches to put an arm around you, and when you hear that, it basically means the player needs a kick up the backside. I’ve heard that so many times from players that didn’t fulfill their promise - they blame everyone else.”