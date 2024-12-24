Captain is happy to hear of potential reinforcements

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is welcoming the prospect of new signings in January after admitting he is aware of reports linking Kieran Tierney with a possible return to Parkhead.

McGregor remains a close friend of his former Celtic colleague, having won four consecutive league titles together before the defender departed for Arsenal for a club record £25million transfer fee in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were also Scotland teammates prior to McGregor's international retirement earlier this year and they could be reunited again next month amid claims Tierney is being lined up for a move back to his boyhood club.

Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney recently teamed up together with Scotland. | SNS Group

The 27-year-old has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained playing for Scotland at Euro 2024 and made his first appearance of the season in Arsenal's Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace last week.

However, he has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta and looks set to depart Arsenal at the end of the season after being informed his contract, which is due to expire next summer, will not be renewed.

According to reports, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - who worked with Tierney during his first spell in charge - is working on a deal to bring the player back to Glasgow during the upcoming transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve not spoken to him yet but I have seen all the stuff that’s been written," McGregor said. "I don't know too much about it, but we're generally the last ones to know. When someone appears in the building, then we'll go and meet them.

“He's a quality player. I've been in war with him for a number of years now. He's a good guy and we'll see what happens."

McGregor hopes January reinforcements can help Celtic strengthen their grip on the William Hill Premiership title race and the bid for a place in the Champions League knockout stages in the new year.

Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney have tasted many successes together at Celtic in the past. | SNS Group

“In every window we do look to strengthen," McGregor said. "The boys here have been fantastic, they have done ever so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally, being at a big club, there's always competition for places. The club will always try and do the best deals that they can.