Matt O'Riley's Brighton career had barely started before he was struck down with a serious injury less than 10 minutes into his debut.

The midfielder was thrust straight into the Seagulls starting line-up for the Carabao Cup clash with Crawley Town at the Amex on August 27, just 24 hours after completing his record-breaking £26million move from the Scottish champions.

However, his first appearance was brought to an abrupt end after being on the receiving end of a horror challenge from opposition player Jay Williams. O'Riley suffered damaged ankle ligaments and was helped from the pitch by two Brighton physios before departing the stadium on crutches.

He has since undergone surgery and the good news for the 23-year-old is that Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is hopeful he “will come back quite fast” from the injury.

Hurzeler told a press conference on Thursday: “Matt is in very good spirits, he has a great character, a great attitude.

“Immediately after the surgery he was very positive, he’s doing rehab already. I think he will come back quite fast.”

