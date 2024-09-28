What the Celtic manager said after the 6-0 win over St Johnstone

Brendan Rodgers is excited to see what his Celtic side can produce against last season's Champions League runners-up after enjoying a "perfect night" in Perth.

Celtic were at their scintillating best as they claimed a 6-0 win over St Johnstone to make it nine wins from nine in all competitions this season and 17-in-a-row stretching back into last season.

They now travel to Germany for a Champions League showdown against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but Rodgers is confident that his players are in the right frame of mind to take a positive result from the Westfalenstadion.

"We are in a really good way," Rodgers said. "The performance level is what I concentrate on and the consequence of that will be results. I look at the rhythm and speed of the team, the hunger.

"We are going to play a top team on their home patch but I am really excited to see how we can play against them. They are a very good side but we can go there and try to impose our style on the game. I always say, as long as we press, as long as we attack, as long as we fight, we will see where it takes us.

"We have shown we can manage the ball and have the attributes in the team that can help us, we have speed and physicality and we can dig in, which is important."

Celtic scored six well-worked goals to take their season's tally to 33 but it was the effort and attitude of the players that impressed Rodgers with winger Daizen Maeda again at the forefront of a high-energy pressing game.

"It was an opportunity for us to show a real mentality," Rodgers added. "Obviously all the noise before the game was on the Champions League game on Tuesday but we had a chance to show a Champions League mentality at home.

"From the first whistle to the very last whistle the players were absolutely brilliant. Defensively strong, our counter pressing incredible, a great attitude to win the ball back.

"We really respected the percentage that we didn't have the ball and were really aggressive in getting it back, none more so than Daizen in the 86th minute tracking back to win the ball.

"That's the part of the game that really pleased me, that gives you the opportunity to be creative and free-flowing and obviously the goals were fantastic. A perfect night for us."

Rodgers admitted he remains unsure whether Cameron Carter-Vickers will make the trip to Dortmund after the defender missed the McDiarmid Park match with a foot injury but was pleased with how his replacement, fellow US international Auston Trusty, performed in his absence.

"I don't know, I'll know tomorrow," Rodgers replied when asked if Carter-Vickers would fly to Germany. "We'll see where he's at, and if he's not available then Auston came in and I thought he was excellent. You seen his pace and power. He's playing off that right side but he's got good balance in his game and I thought he did very well, so if Cam's not available we've got someone who can come straight in."

Rodgers was adamant Celtic should have added another goal to their tally as he criticised the decision to disallow Maeda's first-half strike for a foul by Trusty on Graham Carey following a VAR review.