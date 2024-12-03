Midfielder tipped for international honours

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he would have "no qualms" over starting Luke McCowan against Aberdeen on Wednesday night after the midfielder's impressive performance in the win over Ross County.

McCowan joined Celtic in a £1million move from Dundee on the final day of the summer transfer window and has managed three goals and three assists for the Parkhead side despite limited opportunities. All three of his assists came in the first-half against County on Saturday as Celtic raced into a 5-0 half-time lead with McCowan also getting himself on the scoresheet on what was only his third start for the club. McCowan has strong competition for a midfield berth alongside the likes of record £11million signing Arne Engels, Japan international Reo Hatate, highly-rated Paulo Bernardo and captain Callum McGregor.

Asked if McCowan was pushing to start the big games consistently, Rodgers told Sky Sports: "Listen, it doesn't really matter if you come through the system, whether you're a free or a record signing, it doesn't really matter. It's producing every day on the training field, and then performing in the games, and Luke has done that. So I would have no qualms about putting him into a game away at Aberdeen tomorrow night, absolutely none. However, we're always looking at all of the games, not just the one game. But whatever team we play it certainly won't be the team that finishes the game. Attitude and energy is what we want to bring."

Celtic's Luke McCowan celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 over Ross County at Celtic Park, on November 30, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McCowan's reintroduction was one of six changes Rodgers made for the match against County from the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League last midweek. "When I see the likes of Luke McCowan coming in and seeing how he's adapted to our style of play, seeing his winning mentality, his attitude, it makes me see he's becoming one of us," Rodgers added. "But that's the process and you've got to give players like that an opportunity. Because of how we play, it's very structured and syncronised and he and a few others now are at the level now where they know their role in the team."

McCowan has never been capped by Scotland at any level but Rodgers is confident that the midfielder has the tools to become an international player.

“I don't think there's any question of that," he said. "I think if you look at the tools that he has, because I've seen it for many years, I see every good player can't play at international level. International level for me is about technique, technical idea and having a level of speed that allows you mobility to get around the field.

“So you'll have some really good players, but just maybe aren't quite cut out for that mobility and fast pace at international level. Luke has that. If I look at him technically, physically, that was the analysis that we did before bringing him in to see where he was at in terms of his running power, his physicality. So that's there at a really, really high level. So we know he can do that.

“Technically, he's finding the comfort now in the game. Tactically, like I said, he's shown that you see how quickly now he's adapted. Him and Paulo Bernardo were brilliant at the weekend in terms of how they linked together. So that tells you he's learning all the concepts and principles of how we play. Like I said, he has personality and there's absolutely no doubt. You play for Celtic, he's going to be able to play for Scotland for sure.”

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out until the new year. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have suffered a major injury blow on the eve of the top of the table clash after it was confirmed that goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov will be out for six weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Bulgarian international was substituted at half-time during the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday and will now miss the busy festive period along with striker Pape Habib Gueye who remains sidelined until the new year with a quad injury. Aberdeen have recalled Tom Ritchie from a loan spell at Bonnyrigg Rose as back-up to Ross Doohan who replaced Mitov at Tynecastle.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said: “That’s football sometimes – players get injured. Of course, you want everyone always to be available, but it happens. Dimi has been really good, he’s a really good goalkeeper. We have a squad, so you have to find solutions and stay positive. Now you have to think about the player, to support him.