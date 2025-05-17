Celtic boss speaks after 1-1 draw with St Mirren on trophy day

Brendan Rodgers insists James Forrest will still have a big role to play for Celtic next season after the winger netted a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Forrest’s 94th minute strike, cancelling out Jonah Ayunga’s opener, saw him score for a 16th successive season just weeks after becoming the most decorated player in the club’s history.

The 33-year-old has been used more sparingly recently due to injury and the form of Celtic’s other wide players but Rodgers was full of praise for the player and his ability to still make an impact.

Celtic's James Forrest with the William Hill Premiership trophy after the 1-1 draw with St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The manager said: “He’s 33 years of age, he's still strong when he's running and he still has that ability to beat people. So, there's absolutely no doubt he can contribute. He's been out injured for a little period this year, but when it really matters, he's a top-class performer.

“He's created the narrative today. It was a brilliant way to end what has been a fantastic league campaign for us. It's testament to him and his hunger, his desire, his professionalism; all the things that it takes to be a top player. The noise (that met his goal) was absolutely amazing.”

Celtic’s majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond, was at Parkhead to see the team collect the league trophy. Rodgers revealed he wasn’t planning on having talks with him on this occasion but said he would hold discussions with him over the summer as the manager enters the final year of his contract.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with the William Hill Premiership trophy after the 1-1 draw with St Mirren. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He added: “I haven't seen him but I spoke to him in the week. We'll catch up sometime over the summer, I'm pretty sure. Listen, it's up to the club (whether there are contract talks). The club might think three years is enough of me and that's it!

“But we'll speak about the team. It's always what is most important for Celtic. I wanted us to focus on this season and have no distractions, just focus on performance and winning. And then when there's a bit of spare time at the end of the season, we can chat around that. But there's no rush.”

There was disappointment from St Mirren’s perspective at failing to seal European football but, after going undefeated through the post-split fixtures, manager Stephen Robinson had nothing but praise for his players.