'Boom, in you go': Celtic starlet would be trusted for club's biggest matches, says Brendan Rodgers

Young Celtic defender Dane Murray will be part of Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad this season after impressing the manager in pre-season.

Murray spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park in the Championship after two years of injury woe. He returned to Celtic training this summer and started Friday’s Premier Sports Cup win over Falkirk, netting in a 4-1 success as he deputised for Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic boss Rodgers admits he has mulled over what to with Murray, 22, conceding that another loan spell entered his thoughts. However, has decided that the Scotland youth internationalist merits a place in the senior squad, with the manager saying he would have no concerns about pitching him against exalted opposition.

"I would have no qualms with Dane,” said Rodgers ahead of Celtic’s Champions League play-off round first leg against Kairat Almaty. “What we have at the minute, we've got five centre-halves which I know through my experiences that you virtually need that throughout a long season, where players pick up injuries and whatnot.

“Dane came through his first pre-season since he was 18 this summer. It was his first complete one. Came through really, really well. And me looking at him and seeing him coming through, I've been a big admirer of him and I think he's got all the tools to reach the very highest level. His size, his pace with the ball and once he gets a fraction more devilment, then he can be a really, really good player.

“His challenge now at the minute is he's competing with Cameron Carter-Vickers, who's been the stalwart here. Lots of clubs have asked about him on loan and that's what I have to weigh up. Do I send him out? Do I keep him here? But no, he will stay here. He will contribute for us. And okay, at the beginning now he might not be playing every single week but I know against the Premiership team the other night I've no qualms. Boom, in you go.

“If he had to play tomorrow night I would have no qualms. But he's competing on that right side with Cam. And I'm hopeful that over time he can really go on and show his qualities but more importantly I want him here and here to show what he can do for Celtic and there's no doubt he'll get games.