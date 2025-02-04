'Arsenal's terms': Inside Celtic's bid to land Kieran Tierney on early deal

Rodgers admits Celtic never got close to getting Scotland man in this window

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic were “never close” in their attempt to bring Scotland internationalist Kieran Tierney back to the club in the winter transfer window.

Currently at Arsenal, Tierney is entering the final months of his deal at the Emirates Stadium and has signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic to return to Parkhead this summer. However, Rodgers had hoped to land the 27-year-old for the second half of this season, only to be scuppered by Arsenal’s desires for the rest of the campaign.

“No, it wasn't close,” Rodgers said on a potential winter move. “I think it was clear, obviously, Kieran for the summer. If that was the possibility, then that was on Arsenal's terms and nothing to do with Celtic. If it was to happen, then great. But clearly, he was a part of their squad and he'll be here in the summer.”

Kieran Tierney remains at Arsenal despite agreeing to join Celtic this summer. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Celtic ended up signing Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp on loan as their cover at left-back for Greg Taylor, although the Ghanaian is also able to operate in other positions. But with the arrival of winger Jota but the departures of striker Kyogo Furuhashi, wide man Luis Palma and left-back Alex Valle, Rodgers is working with a smaller squad and admitted “flexibility” from his players would be key.

“Well, I think we have players that can do that,” he said of the potential to shift members of his squad around. “It's like with Jota. He can play on left or right side, but you'd probably be asking him if he'd prefer the left. The view of the game is different. Jeffrey, as well, he can play in that left-back slot where he's played for Leicester and played for Crystal Palace, but he's also played inside.

“The flexibility is important, especially if you want to have a tight squad. It's probably a little tighter than what I would like, if I'm honest, but the players can do that. I'm really looking forward to working with him and, he's a good guy.

