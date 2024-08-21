Another Matt O'Riley suitor drops out of race as £33m Celtic midfielder alternative signs
A third club appears to have given up on the race for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley after completing the signing of an alternative target.
O’Riley has been the most sought-after player in Scotland this summer with multiple bids having been tabled for the 24-year-old by several different clubs.
Atalanta submitted five offers for the Denmark international - starting at £14million before eventually reaching £21.5million - all of which were rejected by the Celtic board. That ultimately led the Serie A side to drop their interest in the former MK Dons man as they snapped up Lazar Samardzic from Udinese instead for a similar amount.
Southampton also made an offer earlier in the window but were priced out any further moves with Brighton now holding talks with Celtic over the possibility of securing O’Riley for a club record fee in excess of the £25million paid by Arsenal for Kieran Tierney in 2019.
Brighton’s status as the frontrunners for O’Riley’s signature was underlined on Wednesday morning when Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.
Atletico were the first club to test Celtic’s resolve when they had a £20million offer for O’Riley rejected in the January transfer window. O’Riley remained on the club’s transfer radar this summer but that interest has now cooled following the arrival Gallagher. The England midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish outfit after the clubs agreed a reported £33.7million fee.
A statement from Atletico read: “Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Conor Gallagher, who has signed for the club until 2029.”
Gallagher had been a regular in the Chelsea side over the past two seasons after loan spells at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace earlier in his career. He made 95 appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, and also captained the side on a number of occasions last season.
He was also part of the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2024 this summer. A post from Chelsea on X read: “Thank you, and good luck, Conor.”
Gallagher sent a departing message to the Blues on Instagram.
“To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It’s been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions,” he said.
“I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed meant the world to me.
“Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge.”
