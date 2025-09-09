Postecoglou closing in on return to management

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is closing in on a return to football management three months after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou was axed by Spurs in June despite leading the North Londoners to their first trophy in 17 years by lifting the Europa League title last season, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao.

A poor Premier League campaign cost the 60-year-old his job, however, with Tottenham finishing 17th - one place above the relegation zone - after winning just 11 of their 38 league fixtures last term.

Ange Postecoglou is set to be appointed the new head coach of Nottingham Forest. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Postecoglou was linked with the recent vacancy at Brentford but now looks set for an imminent return to the dugout amid reports that he is to be confirmed as the new head coach of Nottingham Forest.

It comes after Forest took the decision to relieve Nuno Espirito Santo of his duties around midnight on Monday evening following a public statements over his fractured relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

According to reports, Marinakis will now move swiftly to appoint Postecoglou, who shares his own Greek heritage and whom he has previously praised.

“What I want to say about Ange is that he has spoken about Greece many times, he is proud to be Greek and in the great success he had with Tottenham by winning the Europa League, he spoke about Greece,” Marinakis said of Postecoglou when presenting the head coach with an award in Greece in July. “A man who not only does not hide his origin but is also proud of it. What he achieved, he did with a team that has not won any titles, it has had a very difficult time in recent years. In this huge success that the whole world saw, he promoted Greece.”

Postecoglou will take over a Forest side who have picked up four points in their opening three Premier League matches, with Nuno’s final game in charge the 3-0 home defeat to West Ham United prior to the international break. His first game in charge will be Saturday’s trip to Arsenal.