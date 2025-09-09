Club move quickly to secure Postecoglou appointment

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has returned to football management three months after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou was axed by Spurs in June despite leading the North Londoners to their first trophy in 17 years by lifting the Europa League title last season, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao.

A poor Premier League campaign cost the 60-year-old his job, however, with Tottenham finishing 17th - one place above the relegation zone - after winning just 11 of their 38 league fixtures last term.

Ange Postecoglou has been appointed the new head coach of Nottingham Forest. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Postecoglou was linked with the recent vacancy at Brentford but has returned to the dugout at another Premier League club after being confirmed as the new head coach of Nottingham Forest.

It comes after Forest took the decision to relieve Nuno Espirito Santo of his duties on Monday evening following public statements over his fractured relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Postecoglou will now get another crack at the Premier League and European football at the City Ground and Marinakis has brought him in to win trophies.

The Greek businessman said: “We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

“Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”

Postecoglou takes over a Forest side who have picked up four points in their opening three Premier League matches, with Nuno’s final game in charge the 3-0 home defeat to West Ham United prior to the international break. His first game in charge will be Saturday’s trip to Arsenal.