Rodgers has say on cup final controversary

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists “human error” will always be a factor in VAR decisions as he addressed the Rangers penalty fallout from Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final.

Scottish FA referees chief Willie Collum publicly admitted this week that an "unacceptable" error was made when Rangers were wrongly denied a spot kick in the third minute of extra-time after VAR failed to intervene to inform referee John Beaton that a shirt pull by Celtic defender Liam Scales on Vaclav Cerny took place inside the box.

The game was tied at 3-3 at the time before Celtic went on to claim the trophy in a penalty shoot-out. Rangers say the incident has "damaged the credibility of Scottish football" but Rodgers insisted that VAR officials are "not machines" and that mistakes will remain part of the game.

"I've been involved in 20 Celtic Rangers games now and I always feel there's a narrative of some sort after the game," said the Celtic boss. "Should there have been a penalty? Should there have been a red card? Should there have not? Should there have been a goal? Even penalties that are awarded when it's offside! So there is always something in the narrative so I can understand why you would maybe look at it. When I see it and evaluate it, the images that I've seen, it was probably given for the initial foul which was clearly not on the line. But of course it then moves on and goes on to be the penalty aspect.

"But the bottom line is, whatever happens in the game, you have to get on with it. We can only control what we can and that was to go on and win the game.

Asked if there was a bigger issue with VAR failing to serve its purpose, Rodgers told Sky Sports: "It's always been acknowledged that even with VAR, there's going to be human error. The guys are not machines.

"They're looking in a more calmer position rather than a pressurised one of the game. But it's still about interpretation. Clearly one of the VAR guys felt the initial foul took place away from the incident when it rolled on and that's his specialised opinion as an official, and an experienced official. The VAR will have that element of human error. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it goes against you."

Rodgers also addressed strong rumours linking Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney with a return to Celtic in the January transfer window ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.