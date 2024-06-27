Landry Nguemo has tragically died, aged 38. Cr. SNS Group. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

A number of former clubs have paid tribute to the ex-Celtic midfielder.

Former Celtic and Cameroon player Landry Nguemo has died at the age of just 38, reports in his homeland have confirmed.

The midfielder was brought to Parkhead on a season loan by Tony Mowbray in 2009, appearing for the Hoops 35 times following his arrival from French outfit Nancy. He also featured for the likes of Bordeaux, St Etienne and Kayserispor during his career and earned 42 international caps before retiring in the summer of 2020.

Reports in Cameron broke earlier today (June 27) to announce the Nguemo had tragically died having been the victim of a traffic accident in his home country, which had led to a number of his former club’s paying tribute to the player. French club Bordeaux wrote via their social media account that they were “saddened to learn of the death of Landry Nguemo”, adding that everyone at “sent its most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones”.

Celtic themselves posted they were “shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38”, saying “the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time.”

It is reported that local authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the tragedy which cost the lives of several people. The road accident is believed to have taken place at the Yaoundé-Bafoussam axis, near Obala, though the exact circumstances surrounding the accident have not been clarified.