Kyogo Furuhashi's plays part in Japan win as Celtic wait on Sead Haksabanovic update

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi (No 9) started for Japan against Ecuador.

The 27-year-old earned his 16th cap for the Samurai Blue against the South Americans in a match played on neutral territory in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will no doubt be pleased that his Japanese counterpart, Hajime Moriyasu, decided to only give Furuhashi 45 minutes given he has injury concerns over another Japanese forward in Daizen Maeda and Greek striker Giorgios Giakoumakis ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Motherwell.

Furuhashi was replaced by Ayase Ueda after the interval, with his Celtic team-mate and midfielder Reo Hatate was an unused substitute in Japan’s final game before the World Cup.

Postecoglou, however, is waiting on an update on the condition of Sead Haksabanovic, who was substituted just 34 minutes into Montenegro’s 2-0 Nations League defeat by Finland.

The 23-year-old started on the left of a 4-4-2 but had to make way for Driton Camaj following treatment as a result of a challenge.