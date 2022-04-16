Kyogo Furuhashi: Strongest hint yet Celtic striker will start against Rangers as Ange Postecoglou halts 'conservative approach'

With in-form Greek striker Giorgios Giakoumakis ruled out of the Hampden clash due to injury, the scene is set for Furuhashi to start a Celtic match for the first time since a Boxing Day win away at St Johnstone.

The Japanese internationalist had been sidelined for three months with a hamstring problem, but is now deemed ready to play an integral part in Celtic’s final matches of 2021/22 campaign.

"The conservative approach has gone now,” Postecoglou said of Furuhashi’s rehabilitation from injury. “I was concerned how we integrated him back into the team in training more than anything else. With him being out for so long and the team doing well, we didn't need to rush him back. He's trained fully the last two weeks and he trains really hard so he's ready to play.

Kyogo Furuhashi trains ahead of Celtic's Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

"Can he last 90 or 120 minutes? No because he's not had much football but he's ready to play and I am not worried about being conservative with him in any sense. He's trained and now he's available for selection and I'll make that decision on game day."

Furuhashi was Celtic’s hero on their last visit to Hampden when he scored both goals in the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibs just before Christmas. If he is not selected, fellow Japanese Daizen Maeda would be the other option to play up front in the penultimate Old Firm derby of the season.