Kyogo Furuhashi makes form pledge after landing Celtic goal awards double

The Japanese forward’s winning goal against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup final – his second at Hampden – was crowned the season's best and Celtic’s talisman shared the plaudits with his team-mates for supplying his strikes.

Aiming for more before the season ends, he tweeted: “I am very honoured and grateful to receive the CelticFC Top Goalscorer and Goal of the Season awards in my first year at the club. Thanks to everyone who voted for me. None of this would be possible without the effort of the whole team. We will continue to work hard.

“It's the result of the whole team’s efforts over the past year, and thanks to all the people who believed, gave me the pass and supported me.

“I will do my best to finish the season in the best form in the few games remaining.”