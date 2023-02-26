Kyogo Furuhashi inspires Celtic to win Viaplay Cup as Rangers suffer first defeat under Michael Beale

Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice as Celtic defeated Rangers 2-1 at Hampden to win the Viaplay Cup.

The Japanese forward netted two close-range finishes in an attritional match at Hampden to claim the first piece of silverware of the 2022/23 season. It means that Ange Postecoglou’s team can still harbour ambitions of landing a domestic treble in this campaign, while Rangers manager Michael Beale tasted defeat for the first time since taking charge of the Ibrox club back in December.

Celtic opened the scoring just before half time. After their first period of control of the match, the ball was funnelled out to the left channel, where Greg Taylor was afforded space to deliver a low cross. Daizen Maeda missed the ball entirely at the near post with a fresh-air swipe, which allowed it to find Furuhashi unmarked in the penalty box. He made no mistake in scoring easily from eight yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furuhashi doubled Celtic’s advantage on 58 minutes. The goal again came down the left-hand side, Reo Hatate this time the assist provider as his low cross was swept home by his compatriot, who managed to get in front of Ben Davies.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice to down Rangers at Hampden.

Rangers, however, responded swiftly and reduced the deficit on 63 minutes. Celtic were unable to deal with a cross into the box and the ball fell to Alfredo Morelos, who fired into the net from close range to bring Beale’s team back into it.

Rangers tried to find an equaliser in the remaining minutes but failed to fashion a meaningful opportunity as Celtic retained the League Cup.