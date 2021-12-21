Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic star reveals 'mushroom' inspiration behind goal celebration

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi performs his 'mushroom' celebration after scoring against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Japanese striker has scored 16 times since joining the Parkhead club from Vissel Kobe in the summer and has become known for his own personal way of marking each strike.

The 26-year-old makes a triangle sign above his head to celebrate each goal, as he did after his double against Hibs at Hampden on Sunday as Celtic lifted the Premier Sports Cup.

In a Q&A with club sponsors, Dafabet, the forward was quizzed over the reason for the gesture.

“So it comes from mushrooms,” he said. "My hair style resembles a round mushroom so I started doing that.

"It just spread and became popular. It has become my thing somehow."

Furuhashi also revealed how he was shocked to learn about the interest from Celtic and the prospect of following in the footsteps of fellow countryman Shunsuke Nakamura, who starred for the Hoops between 2005 and 2009.

"Of course I knew about Celtic," he said. "Shunsuke Nakamura left a great legacy playing well for such an amazing club.

"So before I joined I knew Celtic had great supporters.

"I was shocked when I realised I had an opportunity to join such an amazing team."

Furuhashi played alongside Andres Iniesta in the J-League and counts the former Barcelona and Spain legend as having the biggest influence on his career to date.

"The reason is because I played with him for two to three years and he brought out the best player in me," he explained.

"Not just me, but everyone who played with him grew as football players. So his existence is huge."