Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to give update on striker's fitness later today

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to offer an update later on Friday on the fitness of Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

By Angus Wright
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:38 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be concerned about the condition of Kyogo Furuhashi.

The 26-year-old injured his hamstring in Thursday night’s 3-2 Europa League win over Real Betis and concerns are growing as to whether the summer signing from Vissel Kobe will be fit to play in the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs on December 19.

Furuhashi came on as a first-half substitute for Albian Ajeti – who also injured his hamstring – but needed to be replaced just after 70 minutes when he pulled up in some discomfort. He went straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Postecoglou is due to address the media on Friday afternoon ahead of Celtic’s cinch Premiership match against Motherwell this weekend and will be asked about the condition of Furuhashi and others.

Celtic are already without Portuguese forward Jota for the rest of the year after he injured his hamstring last week against Hearts.

Read More

Read More
Kyogo Furuhashi: Ange Postecoglou expands on Celtic talisman's injury - 'it's no...

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Europa LeagueHibs