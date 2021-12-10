Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to give update on striker's fitness later today

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be concerned about the condition of Kyogo Furuhashi.

The 26-year-old injured his hamstring in Thursday night’s 3-2 Europa League win over Real Betis and concerns are growing as to whether the summer signing from Vissel Kobe will be fit to play in the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs on December 19.

Furuhashi came on as a first-half substitute for Albian Ajeti – who also injured his hamstring – but needed to be replaced just after 70 minutes when he pulled up in some discomfort. He went straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Postecoglou is due to address the media on Friday afternoon ahead of Celtic’s cinch Premiership match against Motherwell this weekend and will be asked about the condition of Furuhashi and others.

Celtic are already without Portuguese forward Jota for the rest of the year after he injured his hamstring last week against Hearts.